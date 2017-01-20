JKBOSE Class 12 exam 2016: Jammu (Winter Zone) results declared, check them here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared results of Higher Secondary (Class 12) part two examinations for 2016 (regular) - Jammu (Winter Zone) candidates.

Candidates can check their results on board’s official website.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website of JKBOSE

2) Click on the link ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Annual 2016 (Regular) - Jammu (Winter Zone)’ in the latest results section on the right

3) Key in your roll number and click on submit

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print-out

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

The state school education board recently declared the result of Class 10 examinations with over 83% of the 58,293 students qualifying for the next class.

A total of 30,070 boys and 28,223 girls appeared in the examinations of which 84.61% boys and 81.45% girls passed.