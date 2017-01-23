JKBOSE Class 12 exam 2016: Kashmir Division results declared, check them here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday declared the results of Higher Secondary (Class 12) Part 2, Annual 2016 (Regular) Kashmir Division.

Candidates can check their results on board’s official website.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website of JKBOSE

2) Click on the link ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Annual 2016 (Regular) - Kashmir Div’ in the latest results section on the right

3) Key in your roll number and click on submit

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a print-out

The examinations were delayed last year due to unrest in the Valley.

About 75% of over 53,000 students have passed the examination.

Read more

Of the 53,159 students, 40,119 qualified the examinations with the total pass percentage of 75.46%, an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) told PTI.

Of the 28,800 boys, 21,586 passed the examinations, securing a pass percentage of 74.95%, while of the total 24,359 girls, 18,533 qualified for the next level with a pass percentage of 76.08%, the official said.

He said 13,155 students – 6,849 boys and 6,306 girls - secured distinction i.e. above 755 marks. The annual examinations to Class 10 and 12 were held in November last year after being postponed due to the unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces along with two of his associates, on July 7.

(With inputs from PTI)