JNU entrance exam centres moved to Jammu from Srinagar and Guwahati from Shillong

New Delhi The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has moved its Shillong entrance test centre to Guwahati and its Srinagar centre to Jammu, the institute’s administration has said.

These changes have been made after Kendriya Vidyalaya authorities expressed concerns over weather conditions and a few logistical difficulties in December which were likely to be unsuitable for holding of examinations, a JNU release said.

“Candidates who were slated to write the JNU entrance examinations next month in the Shillong (Meghalaya) and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) centres have been shifted to Guwahati and Jammu respectively,” the administration said.

These candidates will be served with appropriate information related to the change, it added.

Over 1 lakh candidates will sit for the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) which is scheduled to be held between December 23 and 27.

“The university has earmarked 81 examination centres in various cities and towns encompassing all the states and union territories of the country and another centre in Kathmandu,” JNU rector Chintamani Mahapatra had said in a statement earlier.