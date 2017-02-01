Kerala SET 2017 admit card issued, exam on February 12

The admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released on the official website of LBS centre for Science and Technology. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 12, 2017.

Steps to download Kerala SET 2017 admit card:

1) Go to the official website of LBS centre for Science and Technology

2) Click on the link for STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST - FEB-2017 on the top of the page

3) Click on the link for ‘Download Admit Card’ to go to the login page

4) Login with your 5 digit application number and date of birth

5) Click on ‘Get the admit card’

6) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout of the admit card and save it on your computer

If your application number is missing:

1) Click on the link provided on the login page for this purpose

2) Provide required details to get your application number

3) Follow the process as instructed above to get admit card

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

Read the instructions printed on the admit card carefully before going for the test. Candidates must produce the original of a photo affixed identity proof to be admitted for the exam. If the photograph is not clear on the printout of the admit card, paste a self-attested copy of your photograph on the admit card.

The Kerala government conducts the State Eligibility Test for the candidates to be selected as higher secondary school teachers and non-vocational teachers in Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE). A pass in the SET is mandatory for appointment as higher secondary school teachers in the state.

Check details regarding eligibility, scheme of test, syllabus and much more in the prospectus for the exam on the official website of LBS centre for Science and Technology or below this story.

