Kerala TET 2017: Answer key for August 12 exams released

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Monday released the answer keys for category I and category II examinations of state’s Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017. The exams were held on August 12, 2017.

Candidates can view the answer keys by visiting official website of SSLC Examination Government Of Kerala.

Steps to view answer keys of K-TET 2017:

1) Visit the official website of SSLC Examination Government Of Kerala

2) Click on the link for answer key for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 on top of the page

3) Click on the link for Category I and Category II to view the answer key (as desired)

4) Take a printout for future reference

Those who wanted to be a teacher for Lower Primary classes had appeared for the Category I examination while those who wanted to be teacher for Upper Primary classes appeared for Category II exam.

Note: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for latest updates.