Kit-kat shake and Central Perk: 6 things about DU north campus you should not miss

College days are all about friends, feelings, pranks, and countless happy moments, but the best memories are stitched together not inside classrooms, but at popular spots on and outside campuses. From shopping for trendy accessories, to eating out, the north campus area offers a variety of places that students frequently visit. Here are eight spots you must visit:

Vilayati kikar tree at Kamla Nehru Ridge in New Delhi. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)

1.The Ridge: Away from the blaring horns, continuous traffic and the unending rush of Delhi lies The Ridge, also doubling up as Green Lungs of the city. Lush with greenery, beautiful flowers and very peaceful, it’s the best place for students to escape to from the hustle and bustle of the campus, for lovers to go on long walks and for friends to get together for gupshup. Khooni jheel, a water body which fills up in the monsoons does not have any traces of blood but venturing out there is not safe, so don’t go unless you are a part of a big group.

2.Big Yellow Doo (BYD): Located opposite the NDPL office, BYD is famous for snacks and shakes, including butter chicken pizza and kit-kat shake and definitely the palatable tipsy-licious pasta. It’s not too heavy on the pocket and is a small place with usually long waiting queues.This, however, is one café you can never get bored of

3.Central Perk: It is not exactly a replica of the cafe in popular TV serial Friends, but it manages to recapitulate all the memories of the journey. With the iconic orange couch as the centrepiece and walls full of the shows’ artwork, the best thing about the place is the vibrant atmosphere. The items on the menu are named after the characters and certain elements from the show (like Gunther’s Love and the signature song, I’ll be there for you). The overall ambience is sure to make you nostalgic for Joey and company.

4.Kamla Nagar Market: An all-time favourite with students, popularly known as K Nags. The market is suitable for shopping and eating good food, both. Chache-di-hatti is much-loved for its mouth-watering chhole bhature for over 75 years.Right in front of it is a 15-year old shikanji (lemonade) stall, your salvation after eating the spicy chhole bhature.

For Mexican wave pizza and more, visit Phonebooth (Sourced)

5.Phonebooth Café: This is indeed one of the best cafes in Hudson Lane. The ambience is really nice with cozy corners and dim lights. Specialities include Mexican wave pizza and piri-piri chicken, which are amazing and inexpensive.

Students can enjoy walks, bante wala drinks and more at north campus. (Sourced)

6.Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station: The place full of constant chatter, countless stories, and plenty of street food. The station is more happening than any other spot in north campus. One problem? The noisy e-rikshaw drivers.

Apart from these places, you can visit the canteens, several bhel puri and banta sellers and of course the Maggi (noodle) points.

Inputs from Malvika Singh, Ramsha Khan, Sagar Dawar, Sehba Mohit, Shivam Jha , HT Campus journalists, Batch of 2017.