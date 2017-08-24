KPSC Gazetted Probationers Prelims 2017: Answer key released, send objections by August 28

Karnataka Public service Commission (KPSC) has published the answer key of Gazetted Probationers (Prelims) 2017 exam on its official website. The examination was held on August 20.

Steps to check the answer key:

1) Visit KPSC’s official website

2) Click on link for “ Key Answers” on the top navigation bar

3) Click on link that reads: “KEY ANSWERS OF GAZETTED PROBATIONERS (PRELIMS) 2017 EXAM HELD ON 20-08-2017”

4) Click on key for Paper 1 or Paper 2 (as desired) on the new page

KPSC has also given link for candidates to view the format for raising objections on the same page. The last date for receipt of objections in KPSC is August 28. (Within office working hours)

A fee of Rs 50 for every question has to be paid for raising objection. The fee should be in the form of IPO/DD drawn in favour of the “Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission.”

The objections should be filed in the format prescribed by the commission in duplicate only. Photocopy of the reference material from authentic publications must be attached.

Representation received after the due date will not be taken up.

Note: Visit KPSC’s official website for latest news and updates.