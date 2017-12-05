KVS releases admit card for teachers’ recruitment exam for northeastern zone

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit cards for the examination to recruit teachers for the northeastern zone to be held on December 16 and 17.

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Visit KVS’ official website

2) Click on link ‘Download Admit Cards for KVS Recruitment Examination for North Eastern Zone’ in announcements section

3) Enter registration number, date of birth and Captcha code on login page

4) Click on login

5) Admit card will be displayed

6) Take a print out and save it to your computer

The exam for the recruitment of postgraduate teachers (PGT) and primary teachers (PRTs) will be held on December 16 and that for trained graduate teachers (TGTs) will be held on December 17.

The KVS plans to recruit 220 PRTs, 182 PGT and 144 TGTs in this special recruitment drive. All these are group B posts.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam as well as an interview.

Note: Please visit the KVS website regularly for latest updates about the exam.