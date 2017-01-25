Lucknow’s La Martiniere set to get new archery range, boat house on Republic Day

This year’s Republic day celebrations at the 200-year-old La Martiniere College will not remain confined to flag hoisting and parade. The college is aiming to introduce several new sporting activities and facilities for its students on the day.

To begin with, the college is set to inaugurate a new archery range made up of 20 targets using both Indian bows and recurve. Secretary of Indian Archery Association and Olympian Satyadev Prasad is coming from Kolkata to inaugurate the facility.

The day will also see inauguration of a boat house, place where boats and safety and life protection equipment are kept, and dedication of college rowing boats. As a part of Gomti river crosses La Martiniere estate, the college had introduced rowing as a competitive sport for its senior pupils in 2015.

The new archery range to be inaugurated on Republic Day. (Deepak Gupta/ HT photo)

“Cox rowing boat from Hong Kong will be dedicated to the college on R-Day. The boat house will be inaugurated by IB Sharma of Rowing Federation,” said Carlyle McFarland, principal of the college. In 2015, the college began rowing with a four-seater boat called Crysal that was built on the college premises.

“The college that already has taekwondo, muay Thai and boxing facilities, will on Thursday introduce judo with the help from the judo federation. An exhibition will be presented at 1 pm in the archery range, said McFarland.

The college is also organising horse riding display at the equestrian ground near the archery range. “Some 20 horses shall be mounted by the college boys in a display of simple riding skills, the principal said.

Besides, a cricket match is scheduled at the Fairy Dale cricket ground where past students will play with present students. The annual cricket match is eagerly awaited and contested, he said.

In a first, the college has formed a bagpiper band after Martinians settled in UAE contributed funds for the purchase of instruments. Brass band instructor KP Sharma has trained the students.