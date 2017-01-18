Madhya Pradesh to evaluate academic achievements of 78 lakh students

The School Education department of Madhya Pradesh has started a three-day campaign - Pratibha Parv - from Wednesday to evaluate the academic achievements of 78 lakh students of class one to eight.

“The evaluation of academic achievements of 78 lakh students pursuing studies from class one to eight in government run 1.14 lakh schools across the state would be carried out during Pratibha-Parva campaign starting today,” a public relations department official said.

“Three-day Pratibha-Parv campaign would conclude on January 20,” he said.

He informed that the progress in basic and subject based capabilities will be evaluated during this campaign. “Verification officer will be present in each school to authenticate the evaluation. The School Education department has made content based interesting questions for evaluation this year,” he added.

The officer informed that subject based evaluation of the children will be made on first and second day of this campaign while Bal-Sabha will be organised as annual function on third day, in which parents would also be invited.

“The cultural, sports and other activities of students will be organised in the presence of parents. Cent percent participation of students in any of the activities will be ensured during Bal-Sabha,” he added.

The officer said that in order to make Pratibha-Parva evaluation in accordance with international standards and the criterion laid under National Achievement Survey, the action is being initiated with a ‘sample study’ of the Hindi,

Mathematics, Science and Environment studies in class three, five and eight in cooperation with UNICEF.

“For this, 60 schools of primary level and a similar number of middle schools in each district have been selected for this special study,” he added.

He said the data analysis of students of these sample schools will be undertaken at state level by the experts. “On the basis of experts’ report, the policy decisions will be taken towards upgradation of educational quality in the coming years. Third party evaluation will be made by the UNICEF,” he added.