Maharashtra MHT CET 2017 provisional merit list for BE/BTech admissions released, check it here

DTE Maharashtra has issued the provisional merit list for admissions to first year of under graduate technical courses in engineering and technology for the academic year 2017-18.

education Updated: Jun 19, 2017 21:02 IST
Nilesh Mathur
MHT-CET
DTE Maharashtra has issued the provisional merit list for admissions to first year of under graduate technical courses in engineering and technology for the academic year 2017-18.(A P Dube/HT file)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has issued the provisional merit list for admissions to first year of under graduate technical courses in engineering and technology for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here.

Steps to check the Provisional merit list:

1) Clicking on the link will take you to the login page

2) Key in your application Id

3) Key in your date of birth

4) Click on submit

5) Check the result

6) Take a printout for future reference

The final merit list will be displayed on June 22.

