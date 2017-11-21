 Man who made IITs a dream come true for many: Ramaiah’s book released by VP | education | Hindustan Times
The fact that coaching is required to secure a seat in Ramaiah’s institutions is a testimony to the standard of excellence in his institutions, Venkaiah Naidu said in Hyderabad on Monday

education Updated: Nov 21, 2017 12:43 IST
Chukka Ramaiah was responsible for making admissions to IITs affordable and accessible to rich and poor students alike, an official release has quoted vice president Venkaiah Naidu as saying.
Hyderabad Educationist Chukka Ramaiah made efforts to make admission into IITs affordable and accessible to the rich and poor students alike, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

He was speaking after releasing a book written by Ramaiah.

Ramaiah was responsible for making admission to IITs affordable and accessible to rich and poor students alike, an official release quoted Naidu as saying at the event here.

The fact that coaching is required to secure a seat in Ramaiah’s institutions is a testimony to the standard of excellence in his institutions, Naidu said.

Ramaiah’s experiences would be a guiding spirit for teachers, he said.

There is a need to inculcate a sense of pride among students in speaking in their own mother tongue, he said.

Efforts should be made to see that students respect their teachers and elders, he said.

The book by Ramaiah is titled Modati Patham (first lesson).

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana deputy chief minister K Srihari said Ramaiah worked to make IITs accessible to all meritorious students.

He announced the state government would provide copies of the book to all state libraries, the release said.

A leading Telangana activist, Ramaiah is also known as IIT Ramaiah an acclaimed expert in IIT coaching in mathematics.

