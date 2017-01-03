MP saw 4th highest number of students’ suicides in 2015

Figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2015 have revealed that Madhya Pradesh saw the fourth highest number of students committing suicide, with 625 such cases.

MP was only better off than Maharashtra (1230), Tamil Nadu (955) and West Bengal (676), with the state accounting for 7% of the total student suicides reported in the country. However, there has been a decrease of about 3% in such cases when compared to figures for 2014, with the number of suicides dropping from 645 reported cases.

According to medical experts, a fear of failure in examinations, social pressures, anxiety, stress and depression are major reasons why students commit suicide. Failure in examination alone constitutes for 28% of the total student suicides in MP.

Psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi said imparting knowledge about mental health to students can help them recognise stress and depression. “A subject related to mental health and wellness should be added in the school curriculum. Only when the children get to know about the disorders in their formative years can they be aware about what they are suffering from and how they can seek help about it,” he said.

‘Ruk Jana Nahi was launched to give students a second chance’

“We are aware of the alarming number of suicides and thus, a scheme called Ruk Jana Nahi was specifically launched to give students a second chance. Every school from now on will have counsellors to address the students’ emotional and mental problems,” minister of state for school education Deepak Joshi said.

Apart from the schemes, directives for a mandatory Yoga session, a period for extracurricular activities, comprehensive and continuous evaluation and counting the ‘best of five marks’ are a few other reforms being adopted by state education department.

The figures also compelled the state assembly to form a committee to look into its reasons and suggest remedial measures. The committee formed during the budget session of the state assembly in April has yet not submitted its report.