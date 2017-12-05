MPPEB admit card for patwari recruitment exam 2017 released, download it now

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, MPPEB or Vyapam, has released the admit cards for the patwari recruitment examination 2017.

The examination will be held from December 9 to December 31 in two shifts daily.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit official website of MPPEB

Select language (English or Hindi)

For English click here

Click on ‘Admit card - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017’ on page that opens

Enter application number and date of birth on login page

Click on search

Admit card will be displayed on screen

Download on your computer and take a print out

Candidate must bring the original photo identity to get an access to the examination centre. E-Aadhaar Card will be valid only if verified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The exam will be held at centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Katni and Sidhi. The candidates should report at 7.30am for the first shift and at 1.30pm for the second shift of the exam.

More than 10,000,00 people have applied for the exam which is being held to fill about 9,200 patwari posts.

Although a candidate needs a graduation degree to be to eligible to write the exam, MPPEB officials said about one-third of the applicants for the lowest job in the state revenue department have PhDs, post-graduate degrees in arts, science and technical education.

Sources in the MPPEB, which conducts the test for the patwari posts, said close to 150,000 candidates have engineering degrees, 100,000 were MBA graduates and about 50,000 held post-graduate degrees in arts and science.

“We really didn’t expect such a big number (of applications). We were expecting about 600,000 candidates against these posts,” MPPEB examination controller AKS Bhadoria told the Hindustan Times.

(With inputs from Ranjan Srivastava in Bhopal)