ANNOUNCED: MPPEB/Vyapam Police Constable exam 2017 result declared, check it here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the written test result of Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2017. The examination was held between August 19 and September 28, 2017.

Steps to check the result:

1) Visit the official website of MPPEB

2) Click on the link “Result - Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2017 (Written Test Result)” in latest updates

3) Enter your roll number and date of birth on the login page

4) Click on search

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

The examination is being held to fill 14,088 vacancies. A total of 70,532 (including homeguard candidates) have qualified for the second phase of the exam.

The model key for the examination was uploaded on the website on September 29 and candidates were given time to raise objections.

MPPEB has also released a note along with the result.

A total of 978,453 candidates from across the country had applied for the police constable recruitment test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), also called Vyapam. Out of this 812,422 candidates appeared in the written test.

Note: Visit the official website of MPPEB for latest news and updates.