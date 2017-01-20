MPPSC State Services Prelims 2017: Admit card issued, download them here

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit cards of state services preliminary examination 2017 on its official website. The exam will be held on February 10, 2017. The admit card will be available for download until February 8, 2017.

Read more

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Go to MPPSC’s official website http://www.mppsc.nic.in/

2) Click on the link for admit card download in the left side of the page

3) Click on the link ‘For apply online form submission (through MPonline)’

4) Click on ‘download admit card’ in the ‘State Service Prelims Exam 2017 and State Forest Service Exam 2017’ section at the bottom of the new page that opens

5) Enter your application number and date of birth and captcha code (as in the image)

6) Click on submit and admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Save it on your computer and take a print-out.

You must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Check the details provided in the admit card. If your face is not clear on the photograph in the admit card, carry your two latest passport size photographs to the examination hall and give it to the invigilator. Don’t forget to write your name and roll number behind the photograph.

Note: For latest news and updates on examination visit MPPSC’s official website regularly.