 MPPSC State Services Prelims 2017: Admit card issued, download them here | education$career | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

MPPSC State Services Prelims 2017: Admit card issued, download them here

education Updated: Jan 20, 2017 14:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit cards of state services preliminary examination 2017. (Deepak Gupta/ HT file)

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit cards of state services preliminary examination 2017 on its official website. The exam will be held on February 10, 2017. The admit card will be available for download until February 8, 2017.

Read more

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Go to MPPSC’s official website http://www.mppsc.nic.in/

2) Click on the link for admit card download in the left side of the page

3) Click on the link ‘For apply online form submission (through MPonline)’

4) Click on ‘download admit card’ in the ‘State Service Prelims Exam 2017 and State Forest Service Exam 2017’ section at the bottom of the new page that opens

5) Enter your application number and date of birth and captcha code (as in the image)

6) Click on submit and admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Save it on your computer and take a print-out.

You must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Check the details provided in the admit card. If your face is not clear on the photograph in the admit card, carry your two latest passport size photographs to the examination hall and give it to the invigilator. Don’t forget to write your name and roll number behind the photograph.

Note: For latest news and updates on examination visit MPPSC’s official website regularly.

tags

more from education

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<