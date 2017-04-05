MPSC State ServicePrelims 2017: Answer keys released, check them here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys of the State Service preliminary exam 2017 on its official website. The preliminary examination was conducted on April 2, 2017.

Click here to check the answer keys of Paper 1.

Click here to check the answer keys of Paper 2.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys in written by mentioning name of the exam, paper set and question number. The examinees can write their queries / objections in detail for both the exams -- Paper 1 and Paper 2 -- on separate pages, which can be mailed in a single envelope to the following address:

Exam Controller and Joint Secretary,

Maharashtra Public Service Commission,

Floor 5 1/2, 7 and 8, Cooperage Telephone Exchange Building,

Maharshi Karve Road, Cooperage, Mumbai 400021

The commission will not entertain any requests raised against the answer keys received after April 12.

Note: For details on raising objections check MPSC’s official website.