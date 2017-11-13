‘Need to develop scientific temperament among schoolchildren’

Shimla “Science teaches us patience and therefore, we need to develop a scientific temperament among our schoolchildren.”This was one of the messages for students of Himachal Pradesh four-day state-level Science Congress which began on Sunday in Solan district with as many as 800 students and 200 teachers participating in the festival’s silver jubilee edition.

The event is being held at the Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) and it started with the inauguration of exhibitions and display of science models by students from all districts of the state, a release said.

It is being organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) in association. with the National Council for Science and Technical and state Communication and Department of Education, it said.

Director of department of environment science, Archana Sharma, called on teachers to promote innovative thinking among students and stressed on the need to develop scientific temperament among children.

The official asked students to observe nature and apply its concepts to solve real world problems.

The university has reserved 50% seats for children of farmers from rural areas so that they can test their education in their own fields, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Rakesh Kanwar said that teachers should make science subjects interesting for students.

“Most of our problems whether heath or agriculture, have been solved through science. So, teach science in such a way, that it becomes interesting and fun,” Kanwar said.

The Joint Member Secretary, HIMCOSTE, Kunal Satyarthi discussed the role of the children congress in promoting science among students.

Former district science supervisors were also honoured on the occasion and a book detailing the history of the 25 years of the children congress was also released

During the event, students will present science models and participate in quizzes.

Arrangements have also been made for students for night sky gazing and watching celestial formations through a telescope.