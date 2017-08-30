NEET 2017: MP govt cancels admissions to medical colleges, counselling from August 31

The Madhya Pradesh government cancelled the admissions of students to medical and dental colleges through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court rejected the state’s plea challenging the high court’s August 24 decision on admission of non-domicile candidates.

The counselling process will start again from August 31 and according to the top court’s order, a new merit list will be issued and the process has to be completed within 10 days.

“We will follow the court orders. The directorate of medical education found 34 students, who had mentioned the name of other states in the NEET form, and took admission in the state quota seats in MP,” DME joint director Shashi Gandhi said.

The controversy erupted over allegations that a number of candidates belonging to other states secured admission in the state’s medical colleges on fake domicile certificates.

The complainants moved the high court after the directorate of medical education didn’t take any action despite repeated complaints about the names of outsiders students. The Jabalpur bench of the high court granted a stay over the counselling.

The high court directed the state authorities to conduct counselling, draw up the list of candidates eligible under the state quota by taking into consideration and treating as final the option and information regarding the state to which the candidate belongs as furnished in the NEET form.

It also made clear that all the information given by the candidate in the NEET form in respect of their residence shall be treated as final as per Rule 3(5) of the admission rules and thereafter the authorities shall proceed further in the matter by redrawing the merit list.

Later, the state government moved the Supreme Court, which refused to interfere with the order of the high court.

“The 34 students were found in first counselling list. The number would be increased in the second and final counselling. We moved to the court before the second counselling and we are happy that we could have saved the rights of MP students,” complainant and activist Vinayak Parihar said.

Last year too, the counselling process was cancelled by the high court.