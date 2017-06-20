NEET 2017: Stage set for CBSE to declare results, know how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which was taken by 12 lakh students aspiring to join medical and dental colleges across the country.

The process of declaring the result was set in motion after the Supreme Court on June 12 gave a go-ahead to the board by staying a May 24 interim order of the Madras high court, which restrained it from publishing the result.

The top court said it was inclined to grant a stay on the high court’s order, which was indirectly “diluting” the schedule for NEET-2017 earlier fixed by the apex court.

A vacation bench comprising justice PC Pant and justice Deepak Gupta directed the authorities to proceed with the process of announcing the results, subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule fixed by the apex court.

However, the bench said the result declaration, as well as the subsequent counselling and admission through NEET 2017, would be subject to the decision of the apex court in the matter pending before it. It also asked the high courts not to entertain pleas in the matters relating to NEET 2017.

The bench posted the matter for hearings after the summer vacation.

The CBSE moved the Supreme Court on June 9 seeking an immediate stay of the Madras high court order. The board also sought the transfer of petitions on NEET 2017 from various high courts to the apex court.

The petitioners demanded before the high court that NEET 2017 should be cancelled and a fresh exam with a uniform question paper be conducted. They claimed that different sets of question papers were used at various places, though a common syllabus had been announced.

The school board released the answer keys of the examination on June 15 and candidates were given time until 5pm on June 16 to challenge the keys. On June 13, CBSE displayed the images of OMR answer sheets and responses to the questions marked by candidates who appeared in the exam.

According to the schedule of the exam, the CBSE was expected to declare the results on June 8.

Candidates can check their results on cbseresults.nic.in after they are declared.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go on cbseresults.nic.in

1) Click on link for NEET 2017 results to visit the login page

2) Enter required details

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download it on your computer for future reference

(With PTI inputs)