NEET counselling case: SC to hear MP govt’s plea today

New Delhi The Supreme Court (SC) will, on Tuesday, hear the plea, filed by the Madhya Pradesh Government on a counselling case related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Last year, in September, the SC cancelled the Madhya Pradesh government’s NEET counselling conducted during 2016-17 for admission to undergraduate private medical colleges.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Anil R Dave had cancelled the NEET counselling after hearing a detailed argument from various respondents and petitioners.

The apex court then said that the Madhya Pradesh government had not followed the Centre’s notification while conducting the counselling for the colleges.

SC gave instructions to the colleges to conduct fresh counselling and instructed the state government to strictly follow the rules and regulations laid down by the Central government.

The top court also observed that the private colleges did not follow the Centre’s notification in connection with the counselling of private medical undergraduate courses.