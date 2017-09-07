NEET counselling ends: No takers for 290 dental course seats in Punjab

Faridkot Despite Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, conducting the fourth counselling for dental course as per the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on Wednesday, 290 seats are still vacant in Punjab institutes.

Out of total 355 seats offered in the fourth counselling including 288 management seats, only 65 seats were filled.

245 management seats and 45 government quota seats remained vacant. “Not many students are opting for dental course from past a few years. This time, only 71 candidates sought admissions in the dental course in the fourth round of counselling on Wednesday. Despite immense efforts to attract students in BDS, colleges have failed to fill their seats. The institutes even lowered their fee but to no avail,” said a senior official with the varsity.

Officials added that it was the mop up round of dental counselling but a few colleges have requested the government to conduct another round of counselling.

“The government will decide the following course of action as we have concluded the counselling for now,” a BFUHS official claimed.

The varsity on Monday concluded medical counselling.