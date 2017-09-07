 NEET counselling ends: No takers for 290 dental course seats in Punjab | education | Hindustan Times
NEET counselling ends: No takers for 290 dental course seats in Punjab

Out of a total of 355 seats offered in the fourth counselling conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, including 288 management seats, only 65 dental course seats were filled. 

Sep 07, 2017
HT Correspondent
A few colleges in Punjab have requested that the government conduct one more round of counselling to mop up the seats.
A few colleges in Punjab have requested that the government conduct one more round of counselling to mop up the seats.(HT Photo/For representation only)

Faridkot Despite Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, conducting the fourth counselling for dental course as per the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on Wednesday, 290 seats are still vacant in Punjab institutes. 

Out of total 355 seats offered in the fourth counselling including 288 management seats, only 65 seats were filled. 

245 management seats and 45 government quota seats remained vacant.  “Not many students are opting for dental course from past a few years. This time, only 71 candidates sought admissions in the dental course in the fourth round of counselling on Wednesday. Despite immense efforts to attract students in BDS, colleges have failed to fill their seats. The institutes even lowered their fee but to no avail,” said a senior official with the varsity. 

 

Officials added that it was the mop up round of dental counselling but a few colleges have requested the government to conduct another round of counselling.

“The government will decide the following course of action as we have concluded the counselling for now,” a BFUHS official claimed.  

The varsity on Monday concluded medical counselling. 

