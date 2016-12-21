 NEET 2017 to be held in 8 languages including Gujarati, Assamese, Tamil | education$career | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

NEET 2017 to be held in 8 languages including Gujarati, Assamese, Tamil

education Updated: Dec 21, 2016 20:00 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges will be held in eight languages for the academic year 2017-18. (Arvind Yadav / HT file)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges will be held in eight languages- Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu- for the academic year 2017-18.

Also, the candidate qualifying NEET will be eligible for all India quota and other quotas under the State governments and Institutes irrespective of the medium taken by candidates, subject to other eligibility criteria, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Read more

In May, Union Health Minister JP Nadda had held a meeting with the health ministers and health secretaries of 18 states/Union territories towards implementation of NEET across states.

Joint Secretary, Medical Education, AK Singhal said, “The collaborative efforts of central health ministry with the state health ministries have lead to this decision so as to bring parity for the students who have taken the state board exams.”

NEET has replaced AIPMT and has been made mandatory for admissions in all-India medical/dental colleges which means no other state can conduct its separate medical entrance.

tags

more from education

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<