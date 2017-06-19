NEET key released: Answers to 3 questions challenged

Chandigarh-based national eligibility entrance test (NEET) aspirants have filed objections to the answer key released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), claiming that some answers are “wrong”.

Students have challenged some answers in the Biology and Chemistry sections .

‘Consider our objections’

NEET aspirant Gurasis Singh Sodhi, who has filed an objection to three questions, said, “I have challenged three questions including two from chemistry and one from biology. There is one question in chemistry that had two correct answers according to the answer keys of the coaching institutes but CBSE has given only one correct option. CBSE should consider our objections before results are declared.”

On May 8, Hindustan Times had reported that three questions in the biology section of code W paper of NEET UG-2017 had confused a lot of students even as the biology section was the easiest. Three questions had more than one correct answer, following which a NEET trainer had written to CBSE.

“The CBSE examiners should be more careful while framing questions. Cancelling questions and then giving grace marks to all students causes a loss to meritorious students as those students who didn’t know the answers also get marks for the cancelled questions,” a NEET trainer said.

Another trainer said students have the right to know about the revised answer key especially when they are paying Rs 1,000 per objection.

QUESTIONS IN THE LINE OF FIRE

Section: Biology

Question: Adult human RBCs are enucleate. Which of the following statements is/are most appropriate explanation for this feature? a) They do not need to reproduce, b) They are somatic cells, c) They do not metabolize and d) All their internal space is available for oxygen transport

Options: i) Only d ii) Only iii) a,c, d iv) b and c

Answer as per CBSE: (iii) a,c,d

Experts say: Option (c) that says that they do not metabolise is incorrect. Even option (a) is also wrong and the correct answer is (i), which is only (d)

Section: Chemistry

Question: Ionic mobility of which of the following alkali metals is lowest when aqueous solution of their salts are put under electric field?

Options: i) Na ii) K iii) Rb iv) Li

Answer as per CBSE: (iii) Rb

Experts say: Lithium ion, being the smallest, will be most hydrated in water. Therefore, radius of the hydrated ion will be the largest, making it least mobile. Thus the correct answer option should have been (iv) Li

Section: Biology

Question: In case of a couple where male is having a very low sperm count, which technique will be suitable for fertilization?

Options: i) Intrauterine transfer ii)Gametic intracytoplasmic fallopian transfer iii) Artificial insemination and iv) Intracytoplasmic sperm injection

Answer as per CBSE: (iii) Artificial insemination

Experts say: ‘Very low sperm count’ is a qualitative criteria. No numerical value to define degree of oligospermia has been mentioned. For low sperm count, both artificial insemination and ICSI can be used depending on the degree of oligospermia. For very low sperm count as mentioned in the question statement, ICSI (option iv) a better answer.