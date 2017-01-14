NEET PG 2017 results declared, check your scores here

The National Board of Examinations has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2017. Check your results here . You need your NEET-PG registration data to retrieve your scorecard. Keep the following handy:

- NEET PG confirmation ID and Testing ID

- Date of birth given exactly for your NEET PG registration,as it appears on your admit card. Those who do not have the details can contact Candidate Care or call (toll free)1800 11 1800 or 011-45593000 from Monday to Friday, 9.30 am to 5:30 pm.

NEET PG is for entry to the MD/MS courses in medical schools, which was conducted in December 2016. NEET PG (MDS) is for entry to postgraduate-level dental courses.