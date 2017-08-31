NEET:Political party workers held for protest against ‘imposing’ test on students

Coimbatore Twenty five Social Democratic Party of India activists were arrested on Wednesday when they tried to enter the district collectorate here to protest against ‘imposing’ NEET on students.

They blamed the Government for making NEET mandatory, without properly preparing the students, particularly from rural areas and also economically weaker sections, to face it, police said.

The activists raised slogans against both the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments for not giving a chance to the students to become doctors and to protect the interests of the State.

About 50 workers came in a procession to the spot and a section of them suddenly tried to barge in, police said.

However, they were prevented from doing so and taken into custody, police said.