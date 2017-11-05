New law scholarship for Indians at Oxford

A new scholarship named after the late Ratanshaw Bomanjee Zaiwalla – one of the first Indians to qualify as an English solicitor in 1925 – has been set up at the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development based in Somerville College, Oxford.

Instituted by his son, senior London-based lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla, its first recipient is Shreya Prakash, who completed her undergraduate degree at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. She is enrolled for the Bachelor of Civil Law course.

Zaiwalla said: “My aim to create the scholarship is to give opportunity for young Indians who wish to study law in a prestigious university like Oxford University but are unable to do so because of financial constraints”.

“As the world becomes smaller and more global, I hope Shreya in some ways will contribute in placing an Indian footprint on the global international field”.

Prakash is among several Indian scholars studying at the college on scholarships named after alumni Cornelia Sorabji and Indira Gandhi, among others.

The OICSD seeks to advance India’s sustainable development by bringing differnt academic disciplines and sectors together.