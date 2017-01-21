NIFT 2017 exam: Admit Card for written test released, download them here

The National Institute of Fashion Technology on Saturday issued the provisional admit card for written test of 2017 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions on its official website. The written examinations will held on February 12, 2017.

Steps to download the admit card:

1. Go to admissions page of NIFT

2. Click on the link to download admit card to go to the login page

3. Enter details in any two of the following fields:

a) Enter 6 digit application number of NIFT 2017

b) Enter date of Birth (DOB)

c) Enter registered email Id

4. Click on ‘Submit’

5. Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download in on your computer and take a print-out

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

Check details on the admit card and ensure there is no discrepancy. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

The written entrance examination is designed to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted by them. Candidates should reach the examination center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Note: Visit the official website of NIFT regularly to check latest updates.