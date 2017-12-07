NIOS Class 10 result 2017 declared, check it now

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of its Secondary examinations (equivalent to Class 10) on its official website. The examinations were held in October 2017. There are two links to check the result. One link is for candidates of Delhi and Chandigarh region and the other for candidates of other regions (excluding Delhi and Chandigarh).

Steps to check the result:

1) Go to official website of NIOS

2) Click on the link for ‘Examination/Results’

3) Click on the link for ‘Result of October 2017 Examination - Delhi and Chandigarh Region’ or for Result of October 2017 Examination - Except Delhi and Chd Region’ ( as desired)

4) Click on the link for ‘Secondary’ to go to the login page for results for Delhi and Chandigarh region

5) Click on the link for secondary exam results declared on 6.12.2017 to go to the login page for ‘except Delhi and Chd Region’

5) Enter your roll number

6) Click on ‘submit’

7) Results will be displayed on the screen

8) Take a print-out

NIOS is ’Open School’ to help learners up to pre-degree level. It was started as a project by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 1979. The National Policy on Education of 1986 called for strengthening of Open School System, which led to the setting up of National Open School (NOS) in 1989 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The pilot project of CBSE on Open School was amalgamated with NOS. Through a Resolution, the NOS was given authority to register, examine and certify students up to pre-degree level courses in 1990. The MHRD amended the nomenclature of NOS to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in 2002.