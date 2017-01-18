No OBC quota in Navodaya schools an anomaly,will be rectified: Upendra Kushwaha

Union minister of state for human resource development Upendra Kushwaha said on Tuesday that it was an “anomaly” that there was no quota for students belonging to OBC in his ministry-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and that he believed it would be corrected in the near future.

“The attention of the ministry, our (HRD) minister, all of us has moved towards this direction and I believe that this anomaly would be corrected in the near future,” Kushwaha said at the National Cultural Integration Meet where HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present.

He said that he felt it was not proper that reservation provisions regarding the Other Backward Class (OBC) were not applied in nearly 600 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

The minister’s comments have come at a time when elections have been announced in five states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Kushwaha leads the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, which is an NDA constituent at the Centre.