No political pressure for transfers: Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers to give undertaking

Teachers and employees of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) will have to sign a letter stating they will not apply political pressure for seeking transfers to postings of their choice. According to sources, a circular was issued last month to all the principals of KVs that strict disciplinary action will be taken against teachers found doing so.

It is learnt that a number of teachers and employees had sent a representation to the Union human resources development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar and others to get their choice of posting. “This bad practice is not only hampering the working of other offices of the MHRD but also bringing a bad name for the whole KVS family,” states a letter by Santosh Kumar Mall, commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

“The content of this letter must be brought to the notice of every teacher and employee of your vidyalaya by handing over a copy of this letter and obtaining his/her signature as an acknowledgment,” the letter added.

KVS has said it will take strict action against endorsed requests.

Officials said out of the 7,108 transfers last year, 6,000 were carried out according to the choice of teachers and employees. 549 teachers however, were sent to hard and very hard stations on administrative grounds.

There are 1,128 KVs in the country with more than 55,000 teachers.