No proposal to stop funding to women’s study centres: UGC

New Delhi The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday said there was no proposal to stop funding to women’s study centres.

The Indian Association for Women’s Studies (IAWS) had on Wednesday expressed concern over the future of 167 women’s study centres in universities and colleges across the country following a UGC notice that makes funding for them after September 30 “uncertain”.

“There is no such proposal to cut or stop support to women study centres being funded by the UGC,” the commission’s secretary, P K Thakur, said.

The UGC notice issued in March had said that the continuance of its ongoing schemes under the plan head after September 30 would depend on the outcome of a review by the commission.

The UGC, a statutory body of the Central government, is vested with two responsibilities: that of providing funds and that of coordination, determination and maintenance of standards in institutions of higher education.