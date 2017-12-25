No show: Priyanka Chopra ‘heartbroken’ as she misses home town convocation due to bad weather

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her fans in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly were left heartbroken as bad weather prevented her from visiting her home town for a university’s convocation ceremony on Sunday.

The actor, who was invited to be honoured with a doctorate degree at Bareilly International University’s first ever convocation ceremony, missed the event as her flight could not take-off from Delhi because of bad weather in the capital.

After a long wait, the chief guest and Union minister Harsh Vardhan gave away medals and certificates to the students.

Priyanka, however, tweeted a video from the airport apologising for her absence and wishing students luck for their future.

In the heartwarming video, she also remembered her ‘sweet and sour’ memories with the city where she lived in her childhood.

She promised she would visit the historic city very soon.

“I am heartbroken that I will not be able to attend the convocation ceremony and receive my honorary doctorate in person at the Bareilly International University.

“We’ve been at the airport since this morning waiting for clearance from the ATC. My team had also explored all other possible options to get there but the fog has put to rest all plans for today,” Priyanka said in a statement.

This could have been the actor’s first visit to the city after a gap of almost five years.

I can’t believe the ATC won’t let me take off...saying it’s not safe..my heart is breaking..this was supposed to be such a special moment. I actually may miss it..#Bareillycalling 😔 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 24, 2017

“I was really looking forward to going back to Bareilly... Not just to receive the honorary doctorate but also to see old friends and family and just reconnect with a city that has been such an important part of my life,” she added.

Priyanka also expressed gratitude to the university for understanding the situation.

“I want to thank the University for being so understanding and amazing and I would to wish every graduate all the very best as they set forth on a new journey. I will see you all again very soon,” she said.

Priyanka, who was in New Delhi yesterday for a UNICEF on Friday, had shared her excitement on receiving the doctorate and visiting Bareilly.

Inputs from ANI, PTI