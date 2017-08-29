Non-NEET admissions: MP dental colleges not submitting papers for scrutiny to be penalised

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has warned seven dental colleges that their affiliations would be cancelled if they failed to submit documents related to admission of students in master of dental science (MDS) courses. Vice chancellor RS Sharma told HT that the Dental Council of India (DCI) would be urged to take action against the institutes if they failed to heed the warning.

The documents will be scrutinised as the colleges (seven private and one government) have reportedly admitted 96 candidates without National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET - PG) qualifications. The test is mandatory for admission to medical and dental colleges.

University authorities said despite an earlier request on August 25 to submit the documents, none except for the Government College of Dentistry, Indore, complied. A private dental college from Gwalior had provided documents, but these did not include allotment letters for college seats. Two private colleges in Indore had sought more time.

Notices have been reissued to the eight colleges (seven private and one dental) with the warning that failure to comply would be conveyed to a probe committee looking into the MDS admissions, which would then apprise the DCI of the matter and recommend de-affiliation of such colleges.

The probe committee has to submit its report to the university by September 2, university authorities said.

After the discrepancy in admissions was revealed, the committee set up by the Jabalpur based MP Medical Science University found that the colleges had admitted 96 non-NEET candidates. It then decided to scrutinise the admission of all state colleges.

Of 113 candidates who had applied online for the MDS course , only 17 candidates produced the allotment letter issued by the Department of Medical Education (DME), MP Medical Science University officer on special duty Tripti Gupta said

According to the medical university authorities, these candidates sought admission to the MDS course under management quota, without giving the NEET. This prompted them to institute an inquiry and constitute a three-member committee, headed by Vikram University vice chancellor SS Pandey. Barkatullah university vice chancellor PK Verma and MP Medical Science University’s executive council member CK Shukla are the two other members.

Those seeking admission to the MDS course have to provide details online. The aspirant has to open an account on the university portal and upload the scans of the required documents. After this the dean of the college concerned verifies the documents. Admissions are given on the basis of the allotment letter issued by the DME, documents related to NEET, mark sheets and migration certificate.