Nursery admissions in Chandigarh private schools from November 30

The process for entry-level admissions to private schools for the 2018-19 session will begin on November 30.

The decision was taken during a meeting between UT director, school education, Rupinderjit Singh Brar and principals of various private schools at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, on Wednesday.

Agreeing to a common admission schedule, the school heads decided to upload all relevant information, including fee, on their school website.

Common admission schedule All schools will put the details on their websites by Nov 30

Display of information: Nov 30

Submission of forms: Dec 12

List of eligible candidates: Jan 16

Selection of students: Jan 31

Fee collection: Feb 12

To avoid any ambiguity during admissions to economical weaker section (EWS) students under the Right to Education, the UT education department also constituted a committee, comprising principals of 10 schools.

They include principals of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 26; St John’s High School, Sector 26; Saint Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32; Carmel Convent School, Sector 9; Delhi Public School, Sector 40; and Chitkara International School, Sector 25.

A committee comprising of ten school principals will oversee the EWS admissions

Heated arguments

Meanwhile, the meeting witnessed heated arguments between Brar and HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association. Mamik reportedly told the education department that he was ready to give up the minority status of his school — Vivek High School, Sector 38 — provided the government gave funds for 25% reservation to EWS students.

As of now, schools are provided 10% relief as per the land allotment scheme.

The DSE told him that it wouldn’t be possible as the school was already using the government land and could get only 10% relief. The association members plan to meet the education secretary to discuss the matter.