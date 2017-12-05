OFB OFRC final answer key for Group C exam 2017 released, check it now

The Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the final answer keys of first phase written examination for direct recruitment of semi-skilled grade industrial employees (IEs) Group ‘C’ in various ordnance factories located across India. The exam was held on September 10, 2017.

Steps to check the final answer key:

1) Visit the official website of OFB

2) Click on the link to view final answer keys of exam held on Sept 10

3) Select trade

4) Click on view and the final answer key will be displayed

5) Take a print out for future reference

The OFRC had released the provisional answer keys and question paper of first phase written examination in September.

Note: Visit official website of OFB for latest news and updates on recruitment.