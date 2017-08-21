OFB OFRC Group C recruitment 2017 admit card for Sept 10 exam issued, download here

The Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has issued the admit card of candidates for the first phase written examination for direct recruitment of semi-skilled grade industrial employees (IEs) Group ‘C’ in various ordnance factories located across India. The admit card has been issued for the first phase (Tradesman of all factories and labour post of ordinance factory Dehradun and ordinance factory Bolangir) of written exam to be held on September 10, 2017.

Steps to download the admit card:

1) Login through your registration number and date of birth or registration number and password

2) Instruction to the candidates will be displayed on the screen

3) Download the instruction on your computer and take a printout

4) Click on the checkbox for declaration

5) Click on print admit card

6) The admit card will be downloaded on your computer/mobile and you can take a printout

