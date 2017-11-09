OFB OFRC OMR sheet for Group C exam 2017 released, check it now

The Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre (OFRC) of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has released the OMR sheet of candidates, who appeared in the first phase written examination.

The exam for direct recruitment of semi-skilled grade industrial employees (IEs) Group ‘C’ in various ordnance factories located across India was held on September 10.

Steps to check the OMR sheet for phase 1 exam

1) Visit OFB’s official website

2) Click on link to view OMR sheet in news update section

3) Click on link to go to the login page

4) Select log in option

5) Key required details (registration number and password or registration number and date of birth)

6) Enter security code and log in

The OMR sheet will be displayed on the screen.

The OFRC earlier released the provisional answer keys and question paper of the exam. Candidates were given time until September 20 to raise objections against the provisional answer keys.

Note: Visit the official website of OFB for latest news and updates on recruitment.