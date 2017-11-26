Over 1.99 lakh candidates appear for CAT conducted by IIM-Lucknow

Nearly 87% candidates appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) on Sunday.

A total of around 1,99,600 candidates appeared for the exam for which 2,31,067 students had registered.

The CAT was conducted in 381 test centres spread across 140 cities in India.

“The exam was conducted by and large smoothly in majority of the test centres,” claimed Prof Neeraj Dwivedi of IIM(L), the convener of the examination.

There were 43 test centres in Uttar Pradesh and 7 test centres in Lucknow. The test was conducted in two shifts. The CAT was a three-hour exam comprising of three sections – each of one-hour duration.

The CAT 2017 results will be tentatively available online on the second week of January next year. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs.

Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary among IIMs. Candidates will have to visit the admission hotlinks of the respective websites of IIMs for further information.

This year the number of women candidates registered for the CAT increased by 1.16% over last year’s figure. As against 231, 067 applicants, this year 78,009 women candidates took the examination.

Last year 76,000 women had appeared in the exam. The number of male candidates this year is 153,027.

This year the number of transgender candidates also increased to 31 from 22 last year, said Prof Dwivedi. The number of physically challenged applicants is 910 against last year’s 921.