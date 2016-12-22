Performance-linked transfer for govt school teachers in the pipeline in MP

More than 2 lakh government-run school teachers in Madhya Pradesh can now give their preferred locations for transfers and the state school education department will take preferences into consideration, an official said on Wednesday.

The department, which is currently working launch online transfer procedure, will give the applicants an option of selecting three preferred locations for their transfer, said Vijay Shah, state cabinet minister for school education.

“The process, however, is in the pipeline as of now,” he told Hindustan Times.

“We are working on bringing the transfer procedure online. Through this, teachers will be asked to mention three preferred locations and the department will then decide as to where they should be transferred,” he said

It is not only the online transfer procedure that the department is working upon. The state education department will soon start mapping the performance of teachers on the basis of which, the teachers will be given transfers to their desired place, an official in the department in Indore, said.

“As per my knowledge, there will a criteria or modules set for teachers on which they will be marked,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The ones who score high on all the modules, will get to choose their transfer location, he said, adding that such a step will motivate teachers to perform better.

The minister, however, said that a “suggestion’ to take the teachers’ performance into consideration for transfer has been made”.

“We received a suggestion which said that we should consider their (teachers) performance as well for transfers. We have taken the suggestion but it is too early to say anything about it,” he said.

“Right now, we would like to focus on stating the online transfer process.”

On asked about when the online transfer process will begin, Shah said,” Hopefully before July we should be able to begin the online process for transfers.”