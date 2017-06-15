Periyar University declares results for UG and PG courses

Periyar University in Salem, Tamil Nadu, has declared the results of examinations for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in. SMSs are also being sent to students.

The results can be downloaded online. These will also be available in the respective colleges.

The website periyaruniversity.ac.in was down for some time because of heavy traffic as candidates frantically tried to check their results.

Here’s how you can check the results

1: Check the official website of Periyar University, periyaruniversity.ac.in

2: Click on results

3: Enter registration number and date of birth

4: Submit details

5: Download the UG/ PG result

Periyar university was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu in 1997. It is named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar E. V. Ramasamy result 2017 has been declared for the examination held in April 2017 for various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses.