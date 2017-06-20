PM Modi to inaugurate AKTU’s newly constructed campus in Lucknow today

Lucknow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed campus of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) during his two-day visit to Lucknow on Tuesday evening, six years after the construction started.

Established in May 2000, the university did not have a campus till date and functioned from the IET Campus at Sitapur Road.

The construction of the campus, spread over 30 acres (1,25,857 sq m), began in 2011 but stopped after a few months following strong opposition from farmers over land issues. However, work resumed in January 2016 after new vice-chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak took over in August 2015. In October 2015, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav laid the foundation of the Kalam Memorial Centre building inside the campus.

The total expense incurred in the construction of the university campus was Rs 194.72 crore. Another Rs 17.14 crore was spent in building the Kalam Memorial Centre, which will house AKTU digital library of the university.

Earlier known as the Uttar Pradesh Technical University, the institute was renamed by Yadav as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University as a tribute to India’s Missile Man, who died in July 2015.

Pathak said the university would establish Centre of Advanced Studies to start masters and PhD programmes in different disciplines in July.

One of the largest technical universities in Asia, as claimed on its website, all engineering colleges in the state are affiliated with it.

Over 780 institutes are affiliated to AKTU across Uttar Pradesh, of which 93 colleges are in Ghaziabad and 75 in Gautam Budh Nagar. These colleges or institutions offer graduate, postgraduate and doctoral level programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy, hotel management and catering technology, management, and computer applications.