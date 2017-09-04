President greets teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted teachers on the eve of birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan celebrated as Teachers’ Day across the country.

In his message, he said India has a warm tradition of the ‘Guru Shishya’ parampara by which teachers impart their knowledge to students and empower them.

“It is our moral responsibility to pay respect and regard to teachers, as they are role models who guide children to become good and productive human beings. Teachers also develop the creativity of children and kindle a desire in them to be innovative,” he said.

“On this occasion, I pay my homage to Dr Radhakrishnan and extend my heartiest greetings to all teachers of our great nation,” the president said.