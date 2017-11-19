President Kovind approves appointment of nominees to JNU executive council

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the visitor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has approved appointment of four as nominees to the varsity’s executive council, its registrar Pramod Kumar said.

“A letter to appoint the visitor’s nominees was forwarded in the middle of this week. Their tenure begins from the date of receipt of the letter,” Kumar told PTI.

The nominated EC members are — principal of Government Girls College, Dholpur (Rajasthan), Manroop Singh Meena, Naresh Padha of Jammu University, JNU professor Mazhar Asif and former head of political science department of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma.

Asif, who was previously with Gauhati University, is on lien with JNU and ratification of his appointment is part of the agenda of the Executive Council meeting scheduled on November 23.