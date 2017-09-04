President to honour 25 UP teachers on September 5

Twenty five teachers from Uttar Pradesh will be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind on Teachers Day in New Delhi on September 5, an official said on Saturday.

At the function in New Delhi, as many as 13 teachers from higher primary schools, one from primary schools, seven from secondary schools, two assistant teachers and two Sanskrit teachers will be honoured.

These include Sonia Rani Chauhan, Mamta Gangwar, Ashok Kumar Gupta, Prem Kishore Sharma, Ram Bahadur Mishra, Rajo Devi, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and Daya Kumar Shukla.