PSEB announces exam dates for classes 10 and 12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared the date sheet for Class 12 and 10 board exams. According to the board, Class 12 board exams will start from February 28 while the Class 10 board exams will begin from March 12.

PSEB Chairman Krishan Kumar said the dates have been announced for both regular and open school students.

The class 10 examination will be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 1.15 pm, while the class 12 examination will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2pm to 5.15 pm.

The Class 12 examinations will conclude on March 24 and Class 10 on March 31.

The examination will be of three hours for each subject and fifteen extra minutes will be given to students for reading the question paper.

Differently-abled students will be given 20 minutes extra for every hour.

The flying squads will be deputed for carrying out checks in the schools across the state.

Students can check the full date sheet on the official website of PSEB, www.pseb.ac.in