Punjab Board launches online website for teaching Punjabi

Punjab School Education Board on Monday launched an online Punjabi learning website for teaching the language and promoting it across the world.

After inaugurating the website, state Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said that this online website has been developed in collaboration with Punjab University.

He said that in the modern era of globalisation we must take full advantage of new technologies to promote our mother tongue across the world.

Cheema said that now anyone can learn Punjabi sitting in any part of the country or abroad.

He said that it will also be very useful for NRI Punjabis who can now teach the mother tongue to their children without travelling anywhere.

Read more

The minister said that this initiative was taken by the education department under a number of projects launched to promote Punjabi language dedicated to 50 years celebrations of Punjabi Suba.

He said that advanced technology has been used for Punjabi online learning in which audio-video assistance has been provided on website.

Cheema said that website will be regularly updated and online examination facility will soon be provided so that appearing candidates can evaluate their performance.