Quiz on ASEAN to be organised for students to mark association’s 50th anniversary

New Delhi How much do you know about the Association of South East Asian Nations or ASEAN? Students can test their general knowledge by participating in a quiz being organised by the Thai Embassy on September 1 from 9 am to 1 pm. The winning team will be awarded Rs 50,000.

The ASEAN Quiz is open to all students of grades 9–12 as well as undergraduate students from colleges across Delhi-NCR. They will be asked questions on ASEAN, its history, achievements, and member states along with their cultures; financial, technological and industrial developments; sporting and individual achievements; as well as the realms of art, leisure and entertainment in the member states, individually and as a community.

Rs 25,000 will be awarded to the first runner-up team and Rs 10,000 to the second team. All stage finalists will receive certificates of merit, while all participants will get certificates of participation.

To be held at Arya Auditorium, Des Raj Campus, East of Kailash (Near ISKCON Temple) the quiz will have a written preliminary round, followed by an on-the-stage final round. It marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN and the 25th anniversary of ASEAN – India Dialogue Relations. The Embassy has partnered with Quizcraft Global Knowledge Solutions to conduct this event.

Schools interested in participating can nominate at least two teams of three students each from Grades 9 to 12 and register them at aseanquiz2017@gmail.com by Friday, August 25. For more details, contact the Quizcraft Global team at (011) 41037031 or 9810543595.