Railway recruitments: 3,162 apprentice vacancies to be filled

The Railways are looking for candidates to fill 3,162 apprentice vacancies. According to a Northern Railway notification, 3,162 candidates will be hired for imparting training at its various divisions, units and workshops.

The posts are for candidates who have cleared Class 10 or have ITI qualifications.

The online application process started at 11 am on December 28, 2017, and will close at 5 pm on January 27, 2018.

The expected date of display of merit will be between February 15 to 28, 2018.

The Railways notification has said that “Imparting Training in Railway will not confer any right to the candidates for their absorption in Railway after successful completion of training. It shall not be obligatory on the part of the employer to offer any employment to the Apprentice on completion of period of his/her apprenticeship training in his / her establishment. It shall not be obligatory on the part of the apprentice to accept an employment under the employer.”

For the various positions available, click here.

Qualifications required

Candidates should have cleared Class 10 or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board and passed ITI (Industrial Training Institute) in relevant trade recognised by the government.

Age limit (as on January 27, 2018)

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 27, 2018.

Upper age limit is relaxed by five years in case of SC/ST candidates, three years in case of OBC candidates.

For persons with disability, upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Upper age limit relaxed by up to additional 10 years for ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered in the Defence forces plus three years provided they have put in a minimum of six months service at a stretch, except ex-servicemen who have already joined the government service (civil) after availing the servicemen status for the position. However, regardless of community, ex-servicemen will be considered against the ex-servicemen quota, if available. If UR vacancies are not available then only ex-servicemen belonging to those particular communities where vacancies are available will be considered against the ex-servicemen quota.

Application fee

The application fee (non refundable) is Rs 100.

The application fee has to be paid through online mode. Any fee in cash/cheque/ money order/IPO/ demand draft Central recruitment fee stamps etc will not be accepted.

If any form is incomplete or fee is pending then andidates have to pay afresh.

E-receipt will be generated after the payment and candidates are advised to retain the printout.

No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PH/Women candidates.