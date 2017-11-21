 Rajasthan govt launches free learning app ‘Dishari’ for competitive exams | education$career | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 21, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rajasthan govt launches free learning app ‘Dishari’ for competitive exams

Rajasthan’s Higher and Technical Education minister Kiran Maheshwari on Tuesday launched ‘Dishari’ -- an educational mobile application .

education Updated: Nov 21, 2017 19:06 IST
coRajasthan’s Higher and Technical Education minister Kiran Maheshwari on Tuesday launched ‘Dishari’ -- an educational mobile application that provides free study materials for youths preparing for competitive examinations.
coRajasthan’s Higher and Technical Education minister Kiran Maheshwari on Tuesday launched ‘Dishari’ -- an educational mobile application that provides free study materials for youths preparing for competitive examinations.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/file)

Rajasthan’s Higher and Technical Education minister Kiran Maheshwari on Tuesday launched ‘Dishari’ -- an educational mobile application that provides free study materials for youths preparing for competitive examinations.

The app features interactive quizzes with questions related to mathematics, general knowledge, current affairs, computers, reasoning, and economics.

The app will also provide latest updates and job alerts. Maheshwari said the app would be of great benefit to the students who cannot fork out massive sums of money to join coaching centers.

“Those preparing for competitive examination have to pay hefty fees of coaching classes. Several remain deprived of coaching classes and are unable to fulfill their dream. The app will solve problems of such students,” Maheshwari said.

“It will also instill confidence among youths,” she said. Maheshwari also launched ‘Management Information System’ app for geo-tagging all the government colleges of the state. The app will also provide the current RUSA and NAAC statuses of the colleges.

more from education
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
“Time’s running out.” – Leukaemia patient’s family appeals for funds for surgery
“Time’s running out.” – Leukaemia patient’s family appeals for funds for surgery
Partnered Feature
From then to now: How India’s battle for gender equality has changed over time
From then to now: How India’s battle for gender equality has changed over time
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you