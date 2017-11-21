Rajasthan govt launches free learning app ‘Dishari’ for competitive exams

Rajasthan’s Higher and Technical Education minister Kiran Maheshwari on Tuesday launched ‘Dishari’ -- an educational mobile application that provides free study materials for youths preparing for competitive examinations.

The app features interactive quizzes with questions related to mathematics, general knowledge, current affairs, computers, reasoning, and economics.

The app will also provide latest updates and job alerts. Maheshwari said the app would be of great benefit to the students who cannot fork out massive sums of money to join coaching centers.

“Those preparing for competitive examination have to pay hefty fees of coaching classes. Several remain deprived of coaching classes and are unable to fulfill their dream. The app will solve problems of such students,” Maheshwari said.

“It will also instill confidence among youths,” she said. Maheshwari also launched ‘Management Information System’ app for geo-tagging all the government colleges of the state. The app will also provide the current RUSA and NAAC statuses of the colleges.